In Haus obtuvo un premio de la TV por Cable

El club Aarón Castellanos de la ciudad de Esperanza, resultó escenario de una fiesta en la que se otorgaron premios de la ASTC, y entre los ganadores de ubicó In Haus, programa de que se emite en el Cable de nuestra ciudad.
Estos fueron los rubros premiados:
* Agrario Categoría C ECO CAMPO TV Cable Norte Video.
* Deportivo Categoría A ZOOM DEPORTIVO Canal 6 Franck.
* Deportivo Categoría B DEL MISMO PALO Alvarez Cable Hogar.
* Deportivo Categoría C FUTBOL DE A DOS Cable Norte Video.
* Deportivo Categoría D TODO DEPORTE Meridiano 83 TV.
* Documental Categoría A ESPECIAL 2 DE MAYO: ARA GENERAL BELGRANO Cablemax Los Molinos.
* Documental Categoría B HISTORIA Y MEMORIA Cablemax Arequito.
* Documental Categoría C CINTA TESTIGO Cable Imagen San Cristóbal.
* Documental Categoría E 25 AÑOS DE LA REFORMA DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN Telecom Santa Fe.
* Educativo Categoría B CONOCER MÁS Cablemax Arequito.
* Educativo Categoría C LENGUA POPULAR Cable Norte Video.
* Educativo Categoría E IN HAUS Telecom Rafaela.
* Especiales Categoría LA FIESTA DEL ARTE NATIVO Delta Humberto Primo.
* Especiales Categoría B LA BICICLETA AZUL Cablenet San Vicente.
* Especiales Categoría C INFORME TRANSITO Tostado Cable TV
* Especiales Categoría D PROGRAMA ESPECIAL DE ELECCIONES Cablenet Gálvez.
* Eventos Sociales Categoría B FIESTA DE LA YERRA 2018 Telecable Color Rincón.
* Eventos Sociales Categoría C MOMENTOS Canal 2 El Trébol.
* Eventos Sociales Categoría D COLECTIVIDADES 2019 Cablenet Gálvez.
* Infantil Categoría C QUISQUILLOSOS Cablemax Arequito.
* Interés General Categoría A EL ZORZAL Canal 3 TV Cable Tacural.
* Interés General Categoría B CONOCER MÁS Cablemax Arequito.
* Interés General Categoría C LOCURA Y PASIÓN POR EL ASADO Las Rosas Cablevisión.
* Interés General Categoría D MEDIODIAS Meridiano 83 TV.
* Interés General Categoría E APTO PARA TODO PÚBLICO Telecom Santa Fe.
* Noticiero Categoría A AN – NOTICIAS Net Acebal SA.
* Noticiero Categoría B CN NOTICIAS 1° HORA Cablenet San Vicente.
* Noticiero Categoría C INFORMADOS Cable Norte Video.
* Noticiero Categoría D CN NOTICIAS 2ª HORA Cablenet Gálvez.
* Noticiero Categoría E SOMOS NOTICIAS Telecom Santa Fe.
* Periodístico de Opinión Categoría B POLITICAS PUBLICAS Telecable Color Rincón.
* Periodístico de Opinión Categoría C ALDEA GLOBAL Cable Norte Video.
* Periodístico de Opinión Categoría D DECISIONES 2019 ITC Funes S.A.
* Periodístico de Opinión Categoría E LO QUE SE VIENE Telecom Santa Fe.
* Promocional Categoría A PROMO "VUELVE AN" Net Acebal SA.
* Promocional Categoría B EFEMERIDES EN LA ESCUELA Cablemax Arequito.
* Promocional Categoría C CISCNET PLUS – FIBRA OPTICA DIRECTO AL HOGAR Cable Imagen San Cristóbal.
* Promocional Categoría E APTO PARA TODO PÚBLICO Telecom Santa Fe.
* Mejor Conducción Femenina SOLEDAD GUIRADO.
* Mejor Conducción Masculina JUAN GUIDO GIACAGLIA.
* Mejor Producción de la Provincia LENGUA POPULAR Cable Norte Video.