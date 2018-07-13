Se conocieron las nominaciones a los Emmy 2018 en principales categorías

.
- Mejor serie dramática:
========================.
"The Americans".
"The Crown".
"Juego de tronos" .
"The Handmaids Tale".
"Stranger Things".
"This is Us".
"Westworld".
.
- Mejor comedia:
================.
"Atlanta".
"Barry".
"black-ish".
"Curb Your Enthusiasm".
"GLOW".
"The Marvelous Mrs Maisel".
"Silicon Valley".
"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt".
.
- Mejor actor dramático:
========================.
Jason Bateman, "Ozark".
Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us".
Ed Harris, "Westworld".
Matthew Rhys, "The Americans".
Milo Ventimiglia, "This is Us".
Jeffrey Wright, "Westworld".
.
- Mejor actriz dramática:
=========================.
Claire Foy, "The Crown".
Tatiana Maslany, "Orphan Black".
Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaids Tale".
Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve".
Keri Russell, "The Americans".
Evan Rachel Wood, "Westworld".
.
- Mejor actor de comedia:
=========================.
Anthony Anderson, "black-ish".
Ted Danson, "The Good Place".
Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm".
Donald Glover, "Atlanta".
Bill Hader, "Barry".
William H. Macy, "Shameless".
.
- Mejor actriz de comedia:
==========================.
Pamela Adlon, "Better Things".
Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel".
Allison Janney, "Mom" .
Issa Rae, "Insecure".
Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish".
Lily Tomlin, "Grace and Frankie".
.
- Mejor actor dramático de reparto:
===================================.
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, "Juego de tronos" .
Peter Dinklage, "Juego de tronos" .
Joseph Fiennes, "The Handmaids Tale".
David Harbour, "Stranger Things".
Mandy Patinkin, "Homeland".
Matt Smith, "The Crown".
.
- Mejor actriz de reparto dramático:
====================================.
Alexis Bledel, "The Handmaids Tale".
Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things".
Ann Dowd, "The Handmaids Tale".
Lena Headey, "Juego de tronos" .
Vanessa Kirby, "The Crown".
Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaids Tale".
.
- Mejor actor de reparto en comedia:
====================================.
Louie Anderson, "Baskets".
Alec Baldwin, "Saturday Night Live".
Brian Tyree Henry, "Atlanta".
Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel".
Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live".
Henry Winkler, "Barry".
.
- Mejor actriz de reparto en comedia:
=====================================.
Zazie Beetz, "Atlanta".
Aidy Bryant, "Saturday Night Live".
Betty Gilpin, "GLOW".
Leslie Jones, "Saturday Night Live".
Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live".
Laurie Metcalf, "Roseanne".
.
- Mejor miniserie.
=================.
"The Alienist".
"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story".
"Genius: Picasso".
"Godless".
"Patrick Melrose".
.
- Mejor película para televisión:
=================================.
"Fahrenheit 451".
"Flint".
"Paterno".
"The Tale".
"USS Callister (Black Mirror)".
.
- Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión:
======================================================.
Antonio Banderas, "Genius: Picasso".
Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story".
Benedict Cumberbatch, "Patrick Melrose".
Jeff Daniels, "The Looming Tower".
John Legend, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert".
Jesse Plemons, "USS Callister (Black Mirror)".
.
- Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión:
=======================================================.
Jessica Biel, "The Sinner".
Laura Dern, "The Tale".
Michelle Dockery, "Godless".
Edie Falco, "Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders".
Regina King, "Seven Seconds".
Sarah Paulson, "American Horror Story: Cult".
.
- Los cinco programas con más nominaciones:
===========================================.
"Juego de tronos" - 22.
"Saturday Night Live" - 21.
"Westworld" - 21.
"The Handmaids Tale" - 20.
"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" - 18.
.
- Las cinco plataformas de televisión con más nominaciones:
===========================================================.
Netflix: 112.
HBO: 108.
NBC: 78.
FX Networks: 50 .
CBS: 34 .