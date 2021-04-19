Atlético 4 - Almagro 1
Leer mas ...
Estadio: Monumental.
Arbitro: Andrés Gariano. Asistentes: Matías Bianchi y Gonzalo Ferrari. Cuarto árbitro: Darío Sandoval.
Atlético de Rafaela: Guillermo Sara; Cristian Chimino, Gastón Tellechea, Fernando Piñero y Roque Ramirez (79' Juan Flores); Ayrton Portillo, Facundo Soloa, Emanuel Molina (45' Alex Luna) y Marcos Giménez (45' Juan Cruz Esquivel); Guillermo Funes (64' Darío Rostagno) y Claudio Bieler (80' Federico Recalde). Sup: Nahuel Pezzini, Cristian González, Enzo Avaro y Germán Lesman. DT: Walter Otta.
Almagro: Horacio Ramirez; Gonzalo Jaque, Nicolás Romat, Sebastián Valdez y Marco Lambert; Maximiliano Rueda, Luis Jerez Silva, Braian Cuello y Gastón Blanc (74' Agustín López); Nicolás Servetto y Santiago Rodriguez (64' Lucas Farías). Sup: Francisco Del Riego, Alexis Monserrat, Nahuel Basualdo, Gonzalo Martinez, Dante Cardozo, Hugo Zarco y Juan José Ramirez. DT: Fabián Lisa.
Primer tiempo: a los 4' gol de Cervetto (A).
Segundo tiempo: a los 14' gol de Bieler (AR), 26' gol de Chimino (AR), 29' gol de Valdez e/c (AR) y 38' gol de Esquivel (AR).
Amonestados: Rostagno (AR); Jerez Silva, Cuello, Rueda y Servetto (A).
Arbitro: Andrés Gariano. Asistentes: Matías Bianchi y Gonzalo Ferrari. Cuarto árbitro: Darío Sandoval.
Atlético de Rafaela: Guillermo Sara; Cristian Chimino, Gastón Tellechea, Fernando Piñero y Roque Ramirez (79' Juan Flores); Ayrton Portillo, Facundo Soloa, Emanuel Molina (45' Alex Luna) y Marcos Giménez (45' Juan Cruz Esquivel); Guillermo Funes (64' Darío Rostagno) y Claudio Bieler (80' Federico Recalde). Sup: Nahuel Pezzini, Cristian González, Enzo Avaro y Germán Lesman. DT: Walter Otta.
Almagro: Horacio Ramirez; Gonzalo Jaque, Nicolás Romat, Sebastián Valdez y Marco Lambert; Maximiliano Rueda, Luis Jerez Silva, Braian Cuello y Gastón Blanc (74' Agustín López); Nicolás Servetto y Santiago Rodriguez (64' Lucas Farías). Sup: Francisco Del Riego, Alexis Monserrat, Nahuel Basualdo, Gonzalo Martinez, Dante Cardozo, Hugo Zarco y Juan José Ramirez. DT: Fabián Lisa.
Primer tiempo: a los 4' gol de Cervetto (A).
Segundo tiempo: a los 14' gol de Bieler (AR), 26' gol de Chimino (AR), 29' gol de Valdez e/c (AR) y 38' gol de Esquivel (AR).
Amonestados: Rostagno (AR); Jerez Silva, Cuello, Rueda y Servetto (A).
Redacción
Redacción de Diario La Opinión de Rafaela
Seguinos en Facebook y Twitter
Seguinos en Facebook y Twitter