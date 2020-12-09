La final del Maracaná
La final de la Copa del Mundo 2014 se disputó el 13 de julio en el estadio Maracaná de Río de Janeiro ante 74.738 espectadores, con el arbitraje del italiano Nicola Rizzoli y estas formaciones:
Alemania (1): Manuel Neuer; Benedikt Höwedes, Mats Hummels, Jérome Boateng y Philipp Lahm; Cristoph Kramer (31' André Schürrle), Bastian Schweinsteiger, Toni Kross, Mesut Özil (120' Per Mertesacker) y Thomas Müller; Miroslav Klose (88' Mario Götze). DT: Joachim Löw.
Argentina (0): Sergio Romero; Pablo Zabaleta, Ezequiel Garay, Martín Demichelis y Marcos Rojo; Lucas Biglia, Javier Mascherano y Enzo Pérez (85' Fernando Gago); Lionel Messi, Gonzalo Higuaín (78' Rodrigo Palacio) y Ezequiel Lavezzi (46' Sergio Agüero). DT: Alejandro Sabella.
Gol: 114' Mario Götze (Alemania).
Redacción
