ITALIA
FECHA 21
Viernes 24/01
Brescia 0- Milan 1
Sábado 25/01
SPAL 1- Bologna 3
Fiorentina 0- Genoa 0
Torino 0- Atalanta 7
Domingo 26/01
Inter 1- Cagliari 1
Parma 2- Udinese 0
Sampdoria 0- Sassuolo 0
Verona 3- Lecce 0
Roma 1- Lazio 1
Napoli 2- Juventus 1
ESPAÑA
FECHA 21
Viernes 24/01
Osasuna 2- Levante 0
Sábado 25/01
Espanyol 1- Athletic 1
Valencia 2- Barcelona 0
Alavés 1- Villarreal 2
Sevilla 2- Granada 0
Domingo 26/01
Atl. Madrid 0- Leganés 0
Celta 0- Eibar 0
Getafe 1- Betis 0
Sociedad 3- Mallorca 0
Valladolid 0- Real Madrid 1
INGLATERRA
FA CUP
Viernes 24/01
Northampton 0- Derby Country 0
Rangers 1- Sheffield 2
Sábado 25/01
Brentford 0- Leicester 1
Burley 1- Norwich 2
Coventry 0- Birmingham 0
Millwall 0- Sheffield 2
Newcastle 0- Oxford 0
Portsmouth 4- Barnsley 2
Reading 1- Cardiff 1
Southampton 1- Tottenham 1
West Ham 0- West Bromwich 1
Hull City 1- Chelsea 2
Domingo 26/01
Man. City 4- Fulham 0
Tran. Rovers 0- Man. United 6
Shrewsbury 2- Liverpool 2
Lunes 27/01
17:00 Bournemouth - Arsenal
