AGENDA

Deportes 25 de enero de 2020
ITALIA

FECHA 21

Viernes 24/01

Brescia 0- Milan 1

Sábado 25/01

11:00 SPAL - Bologna
14:00 Fiorentina - Genoa
16:45 Torino - Atalanta

Domingo 26/01

08:30 Inter - Cagliari
11:00 Parma - Udinese
11:00 Sampdoria - Sassuolo
11:00 Verona - Lecce
14:00 Roma - Lazio
16:45 Napoli - Juventus 

ESPAÑA

FECHA 21

Viernes 24/01

Osasuna 2- Levante 0 

Sábado 25/01

09:00 Espanyol - Athletic 
12:00 Valencia - Barcelona
14:30 Alavés - Villarreal
17:00 Sevilla - Granada

Domingo 26/01

08:00 Atl. Madrid - Leganés
10:00 Celta - Eibar
12:00 Getafe - Betis
14:30 Sociedad - Mallorca
17:00 Valladolid - Real Madrid

INGLATERRA

FA CUP

Viernes 24/01

Northampton 0- Derby Country 0
Rangers 1- Sheffield 2

Sábado 25/01

09:45 Brentford - Leicester 
12:00 Burley - Norwich 
12:00 Coventry - Birmingham
12:00 Millwall - Sheffield
12:00 Newcastle - Oxford 
12:00 Portsmouth - Barnsley
12:00 Reading - Cardiff 
12:00 Southampton - Tottenham
12:00 West Ham - West Bromwich
14:30 Hull City - Chelsea

Domingo 26/01

10:00 Man. City - Fulham
12:00 Tran. Rovers - Man. United
14:00 Shrewsbury - Liverpool

Lunes 27/01

17:00 Bournemouth - Arsenal 

