ITALIA
FECHA 21
Viernes 24/01
Brescia 0- Milan 1
Sábado 25/01
11:00 SPAL - Bologna
14:00 Fiorentina - Genoa
16:45 Torino - Atalanta
Domingo 26/01
08:30 Inter - Cagliari
11:00 Parma - Udinese
11:00 Sampdoria - Sassuolo
11:00 Verona - Lecce
14:00 Roma - Lazio
16:45 Napoli - Juventus
ESPAÑA
FECHA 21
Viernes 24/01
Osasuna 2- Levante 0
Sábado 25/01
09:00 Espanyol - Athletic
12:00 Valencia - Barcelona
14:30 Alavés - Villarreal
17:00 Sevilla - Granada
Domingo 26/01
08:00 Atl. Madrid - Leganés
10:00 Celta - Eibar
12:00 Getafe - Betis
14:30 Sociedad - Mallorca
17:00 Valladolid - Real Madrid
INGLATERRA
FA CUP
Viernes 24/01
Northampton 0- Derby Country 0
Rangers 1- Sheffield 2
Sábado 25/01
09:45 Brentford - Leicester
12:00 Burley - Norwich
12:00 Coventry - Birmingham
12:00 Millwall - Sheffield
12:00 Newcastle - Oxford
12:00 Portsmouth - Barnsley
12:00 Reading - Cardiff
12:00 Southampton - Tottenham
12:00 West Ham - West Bromwich
14:30 Hull City - Chelsea
Domingo 26/01
10:00 Man. City - Fulham
12:00 Tran. Rovers - Man. United
14:00 Shrewsbury - Liverpool
Lunes 27/01
17:00 Bournemouth - Arsenal
