Inicio de clases
COLEGIO SAN JOSE
Desde el Colegio San José se difundió información acerca del inicio del ciclo lectivo 2018, detalle que reproducimos a continuación.
Nivel Inicial: 05/03, 9:15 hs. turno mañana; 15:00 hs. turno tarde. Nivel Primario: 05/03, 8:45 – 12:15 turno mañana; 14:15 a 17:45 turno tarde. Nivel Secundario: 05/03, 3º, 4º y 5º año de 07:15 – 12:20; 06/03, 1º y 2º año de 07:15 – 12:20.
