ESPAÑA
Fecha 21
Sábado 04/02
09.00 Málaga - Espanyol
12.15 Barcelona - Atl. Bilbao
14.30 Atlético M.- Leganés
16.45 Valencia - Eibar
Domingo 05/02
08.00 Sevilla - Villarreal
12.15 Sp. Gijón - Alavés
14.30 R. Sociedad - Osasuna
16.45 Celta - Real Madrid
Suspendido
Deportivo - Betis
Lunes 06/02
16.45 Granada - Las Palmas
INGLATERRA
Fecha 24
Sábado 04/02
09.30 Chelsea - Arsenal
12.00 Watford - Burnley
12.00 Southampton - West Ham
12.00 Crystal P. - Sunderland
12.00 Everton - Bournemouth
12.00 Hull City - Liverpool
12.00 W. Bromwich - Stoke City
14.30 Tottenham - Middlesbrough
Domingo 05/02
10.30 Man. City - Swansea
13.00 Leicester - Man. United
AGENDA
Deportes 04/02/2017 Redacción
Leer mas ...