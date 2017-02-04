AGENDA

Deportes 04/02/2017
Leer mas ...
ESPAÑA

Fecha 21

Sábado 04/02 

09.00 Málaga - Espanyol
12.15 Barcelona - Atl. Bilbao
14.30 Atlético M.- Leganés 
16.45 Valencia - Eibar 

Domingo 05/02

08.00 Sevilla - Villarreal
12.15 Sp. Gijón - Alavés
14.30 R. Sociedad - Osasuna
16.45 Celta - Real Madrid

Suspendido
Deportivo - Betis

Lunes 06/02

16.45 Granada - Las Palmas 

INGLATERRA 

Fecha 24 

Sábado 04/02 

09.30 Chelsea - Arsenal
12.00 Watford - Burnley
12.00 Southampton - West Ham
12.00 Crystal P. - Sunderland
12.00 Everton - Bournemouth
12.00 Hull City - Liverpool
12.00 W. Bromwich - Stoke City
14.30 Tottenham - Middlesbrough

Domingo 05/02

10.30 Man. City - Swansea
13.00 Leicester - Man. United

Te puede interesar

Te puede interesar