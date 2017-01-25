Las nominaciones para los Oscar Información General 25/01/2017 Redacción Leer mas ...

Ampliar FOTO ARCHIVO// MEL GIBSON./ Hollywood volvió a tenerlo en cuenta.

Los Angeles, Estados Unidos, 25 (AFP-NA). - A continuación los nominados a las principales categorías de los premios Óscar, anunciados este martes y que se entregarán en una gala el 26 de febrero en el teatro Dolby de Hollywood:



MEJOR PELICULA

- "Arrival" ("La llegada")

- "Fences"

- "Hacksaw Ridge" ("Hasta el último hombre")

- "Hell or High Water" ("Comanchería")

- "Hidden Figures" ("Talentos ocultos")

- "La La Land"

- "Lion"

- "Manchester by the Sea"

- "Moonlight"



MEJOR DIRECTOR

- Denis Villeneuve por "Arrival"

- Mel Gibson por "Hacksaw Ridge"

- Damien Chazelle por "La La Land"

- Kenneth Lonergan por "Manchester by the Sea"

- Barry Jenkins por "Moonlight"



MEJOR ACTOR

- Casey Affleck por "Manchester by the Sea"

- Andrew Garfield por "Hacksaw Ridge"

- Ryan Gosling por "La La Land"

- Viggo Mortensen por "Captain Fantastic" ("Capitán

Fantástico")

- Denzel Washington por "Fences"



MEJOR ACTRIZ

- Isabelle Huppert por "Elle"

- Ruth Negga por "Loving"

- Natalie Portman por "Jackie"

- Emma Stone por "La La Land"

- Meryl Streep por "Florence Foster Jenkins"



MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

- Mahershala Ali por "Moonlight"

- Jeff Bridges por "Hell or High Water"

- Lucas Hedges por "Manchester by the Sea"

- Dev Patel por "Lion"

- Michael Shannon por "Nocturnal Animals" ("Animales

nocturnos")



MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

- Viola Davis por "Fences"

- Naomie Harris por "Moonlight"

- Nicole Kidman por "Lion"

- Octavia Spencer por "Hidden Figures"

- Michelle Williams por "Manchester by the Sea"



MEJOR PELICULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA

- "Land of Mine" (Dinamarca)

- "A Man Called Ove" (Suecia)

- "The Salesman" (Irán)

- "Tanna" (Australia)

- "Toni Erdmann" (Alemania)



MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

- "Fuocoammare" ("Fire at Sea")

- "I Am Not Your Negro"

- "Life, Animated"

- "OJ: Made in America"

- "13th"



MEJOR PELICULA ANIMADA:

- "Kubo and the Two Strings"

- "Moana"

- "Ma vie de Courgette" ("My Life as a Zucchini)"

- "The Red Turtle"

- "Zootopia"



MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

- "Hell or High Water" - Taylor Sheridan

- "La La Land" - Damien Chazelle

- "The Lobster" ("La langosta") - Yorgos Lanthimos y Efthimis Filippou

- "Manchester by the Sea" - Kenneth Lonergan

- "20th Century Women" - Mike Mills



MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

- "Arrival" - Eric Heisserer

- "Fences" - August Wilson

- "Hidden Figures" - Allison Schroeder y Theodore Melfi

- "Lion" - Luke Davies

- "Moonlight" - Barry Jenkins y Tarell Alvin McCraney



MEJOR FOTOGRAFIA

- "Arrival" - Bradford Young

- "La La Land" - Linus Sandgren

- "Lion" - Greig Fraser

- "Moonlight" - James Laxton

- "Silence" ("Silencio") - Rodrigo Prieto



MEJOR BANDA SONORA

- "Jackie" - Mica Levi

- "La La Land" - Justin Hurwitz

- "Lion" - Dustin O'Halloran y Hauschka

- "Moonlight" - Nicholas Britell

- "Passengers" ("Pasajeros") - Thomas Newman



MEJOR CANCION ORIGINAL

- "Audition (The Fools Who Dream)" por "La La Land"

- "Cant Stop The Feeling" por "Trolls"

- "City of Stars" por "La La Land"

- "The Empty Chair" por "Jim: The James Foley Story"

- "How Far Ill Go" por "Moana"



MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

- "Deepwater Horizon" ("Horizonte profundo" o "Marea negra")

- "Doctor Strange"

- "The Jungle Book" ("El libro de la selva")

- "Kubo and the Two Strings" ("Kubo y la búsqueda del samurái")

- "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"



Películas con tres o más nominaciones:

- "La La Land" - 14

- "Arrival" - 8

- "Moonlight" - 8

- "Hacksaw Ridge" - 6

- "Lion" - 6

- "Manchester by the Sea" - 6

- "Fences" - 4

- "Hell or High Water" - 4

- "Hidden Figures" - 3

- "Jackie" - 3

