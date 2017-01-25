Las nominaciones para los Oscar

Los Angeles, Estados Unidos, 25 (AFP-NA). - A continuación los nominados a las principales categorías de los premios Óscar, anunciados este martes y que se entregarán en una gala el 26 de febrero en el teatro Dolby de Hollywood:
MEJOR PELICULA
- "Arrival" ("La llegada")
- "Fences"
- "Hacksaw Ridge" ("Hasta el último hombre")
- "Hell or High Water" ("Comanchería")
- "Hidden Figures" ("Talentos ocultos")
- "La La Land"
- "Lion"
- "Manchester by the Sea"
- "Moonlight"
MEJOR DIRECTOR
- Denis Villeneuve por "Arrival"
- Mel Gibson por "Hacksaw Ridge"
- Damien Chazelle por "La La Land"
- Kenneth Lonergan por "Manchester by the Sea"
- Barry Jenkins por "Moonlight"
MEJOR ACTOR
- Casey Affleck por "Manchester by the Sea"
- Andrew Garfield por "Hacksaw Ridge"
- Ryan Gosling por "La La Land"
- Viggo Mortensen por "Captain Fantastic" ("Capitán
Fantástico")
- Denzel Washington por "Fences"
MEJOR ACTRIZ
- Isabelle Huppert por "Elle"
- Ruth Negga por "Loving"
- Natalie Portman por "Jackie"
- Emma Stone por "La La Land"
- Meryl Streep por "Florence Foster Jenkins"
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
- Mahershala Ali por "Moonlight"
- Jeff Bridges por "Hell or High Water"
- Lucas Hedges por "Manchester by the Sea"
- Dev Patel por "Lion"
- Michael Shannon por "Nocturnal Animals" ("Animales
nocturnos")
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- Viola Davis por "Fences"
- Naomie Harris por "Moonlight"
- Nicole Kidman por "Lion"
- Octavia Spencer por "Hidden Figures"
- Michelle Williams por "Manchester by the Sea"
MEJOR PELICULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA
- "Land of Mine" (Dinamarca)
- "A Man Called Ove" (Suecia)
- "The Salesman" (Irán)
- "Tanna" (Australia)
- "Toni Erdmann" (Alemania)
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
- "Fuocoammare" ("Fire at Sea")
- "I Am Not Your Negro"
- "Life, Animated"
- "OJ: Made in America"
- "13th"
MEJOR PELICULA ANIMADA:
- "Kubo and the Two Strings"
- "Moana"
- "Ma vie de Courgette" ("My Life as a Zucchini)"
- "The Red Turtle"
- "Zootopia"
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
- "Hell or High Water" - Taylor Sheridan
- "La La Land" - Damien Chazelle
- "The Lobster" ("La langosta") - Yorgos Lanthimos y Efthimis Filippou
- "Manchester by the Sea" - Kenneth Lonergan
- "20th Century Women" - Mike Mills
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
- "Arrival" - Eric Heisserer
- "Fences" - August Wilson
- "Hidden Figures" - Allison Schroeder y Theodore Melfi
- "Lion" - Luke Davies
- "Moonlight" - Barry Jenkins y Tarell Alvin McCraney
MEJOR FOTOGRAFIA
- "Arrival" - Bradford Young
- "La La Land" - Linus Sandgren
- "Lion" - Greig Fraser
- "Moonlight" - James Laxton
- "Silence" ("Silencio") - Rodrigo Prieto
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
- "Jackie" - Mica Levi
- "La La Land" - Justin Hurwitz
- "Lion" - Dustin O'Halloran y Hauschka
- "Moonlight" - Nicholas Britell
- "Passengers" ("Pasajeros") - Thomas Newman
MEJOR CANCION ORIGINAL
- "Audition (The Fools Who Dream)" por "La La Land"
- "Cant Stop The Feeling" por "Trolls"
- "City of Stars" por "La La Land"
- "The Empty Chair" por "Jim: The James Foley Story"
- "How Far Ill Go" por "Moana"
MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES
- "Deepwater Horizon" ("Horizonte profundo" o "Marea negra")
- "Doctor Strange"
- "The Jungle Book" ("El libro de la selva")
- "Kubo and the Two Strings" ("Kubo y la búsqueda del samurái")
- "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"
Películas con tres o más nominaciones:
- "La La Land" - 14
- "Arrival" - 8
- "Moonlight" - 8
- "Hacksaw Ridge" - 6
- "Lion" - 6
- "Manchester by the Sea" - 6
- "Fences" - 4
- "Hell or High Water" - 4
- "Hidden Figures" - 3
- "Jackie" - 3
