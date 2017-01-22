ESPAÑA
Fecha 19
Viernes 20/01
Las Palmas 1- Deportivo 1
Sábado 21/01
Espanyol 3- Granada 1
Real Madrid 2- Málaga 1
Alavés 2- Leganés 2
Villarreal 0- Valencia 2
Domingo 22/01
08:00 Osasuna - Sevilla
12:15 Bilbao - Atl. Madrid
14:30 Betis - Sp. Gijón
14:30 R. Sociedad - Celta
16:45 Eibar - Barcelona
INGLATERRA
Fecha 22
Sábado 21/01
Liverpool 2- Swansea 3
Bournemouth 2- Watford 2
Crystal P. 0- Everton 1
Middlesbrough 1- West Ham 3
W. Bromwich 2- Sunderland 0
Stoke City 1- M. United 1
M. City 2- Tottenham 2
Domingo 22/01
09:00 Southampton - Leicester
11:15 Arsenal - Burnley
13:30 Chelsea - Hull City
